Ex-health minister Gaétan Barrette to lend a hand in a CHSLD

Former Quebec Liberal health minister Gaétan Barrette says he will heed calls from Premier François Legault and go to work in a long-term care residence for seniors.

For the last three days, Legault has used his daily afternoon briefing to plead with just about anyone with a medical background — including family doctors and medical specialists — to assist overburdened nurses and orderlies in the province's CHSLDs. At Wednesday's briefing, the premier said there are close to 2,000 nurses and orderlies at CHSLDs who are off the job, either because they've contracted COVID-19, are worried about catching it, or for other reasons.

Barrette told CJAD 800's Aaron Rand on Wednesday he made the decision after hearing Legault's briefing, and the urgency behind his call.

"When you're at the point of talking about humanitarian situations, like we see in third world countries, I read between the lines," Barrette said. "To me, there was a bigger sense of urgency today than two days ago. It really got to me, and I decided to answer the call."

It hasn't yet been determined where Barrette will be working, though he outlined two conditions — that he work at a facility that's close to home, and that he be provided with adequate personal protective equipment.

"Technically speaking, I am in the at-risk group, so I'd like to have access to proper equipment in order to provide services," the 63-year-old Barrette said.

Barrette says he hasn't been tested for COVID-19, but suggests it's unlikely that he would have it, seeing as he's been cooped up at home for the past month, only going out for walks and groceries.

During Legault's briefing, he suggested that doctors who answer the call wouldn't be cleaning floors, but filling in for nurses and orderlies.