Ex-PQ leader and sex offender Andre Boisclair refused therapy in jail, denied parole


image.jpg

Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair has been denied his first chance at parole after serving one-sixth of his sentence for sex crimes.

Boisclair was sentenced in July to two years in jail less one day after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting one man in 2014 and another in 2015.

In a decision made public late Tuesday, the province's parole board — Commission québécoise des libérations conditionnelles — said the former politician is not ready to be released from jail.

The parole board says Boisclair has refused to participated in group therapy for sexual delinquency because of concerns that his words would be leaked to the media.

The board says Boisclair's risk to reoffend is still too great for him to be released.

Boisclair pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two men in their early 20s in his Montreal apartment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2022.

