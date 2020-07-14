iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Ex-PQ leader Andre Boisclair pleads not guilty to two sexual assault charges

Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair leaves the police station on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Montreal. The 54-year-old is facing two charges related to a single, unidentified victim. If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair entered not guilty pleas to two counts of sexual assault on Tuesday in relation to allegations dating to 2014.

The ex-politician was not present at the Montreal courthouse but was represented by his lawyer.

Boisclair is accused of sexual assault with the participation of another person and sexual assault with a weapon.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred on or around Jan. 8, 2014 in Montreal.

No one else has been charged in relation to the alleged assault, despite the fact Boisclair is accused of sexual assault with the participation of a third party.

Crown prosecutor Luc Page submitted evidence to Boisclair's lawyer, Nicolas St-Jacques and said the defence will have time to study the documents before the case returns to court Sept. 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error