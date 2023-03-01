Ex-RCMP officer receives life sentence for murdering his tenants

A retired RCMP officer received a life sentence Wednesday after being convicted of two counts of second-degree murder.

Last week, a jury in Gatineau, Que., found 72-year-old Yvon Mercier guilty in the February 2020 deaths of his two tenants, Pierre Dupuis, 50, and Céline Labelle, 54.

Their bodies were found in a burned-out home on a street that shared the name of the former police officer in Val-des-Monts, Que., about 40 kilometres north of Ottawa.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Mercier must serve 14 years in prison before being eligible for parole. He was also sentenced to five years for arson, which will be served concurrently.

Reached by phone Wednesday evening, his lawyer, Steve Hanafi, said he has not yet decided if he will appeal the verdict.

Mercier retired from the RCMP in 2007.

With files from Noovo Info