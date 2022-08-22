'Exceptional' number of South Shore noise complaints following Rammstein concert

A stream of noise complaints was sent to Montreal's South Shore following Sunday night's Rammstein concert at Parc Jean Drapeau.

With pyrotechnics that wowed the crowd of over 40,000 and sounds that carried far and wide, the German heavy metal band didn't disappoint fans.

My 7th time seeing #Rammstein and by far the best show ! �������� pic.twitter.com/6zB419xbVT

I've probably never been this happy in my whole entire life! Thanks @RSprachrohr pic.twitter.com/ZUX2hi5rWz

But many locals across the river were less than pleased, citing excessive noise.

While complaints about the sound at Parc Jean Drapeau are typically restricted to residents of Saint-Lambert, this particular show ruffled feathers as far as Longueuil, Saint-Hubert and even Boucherville.

"I have to tell you the truth. From my house, I didn't hear anything. But I got more emails than ever," said Saint-Lambert mayor Pascale Mongrain.

While she's accustomed to hearing people's gripes concerning Parc Jean Drapeau -- where concerts and festivals are held on a near-weekly basis at the height of summer -- Mongrain called the Rammstein fallout "exceptional."

"There were twice the number of people who complained," she told CTV News.

"It was really something else."

Went to investigate the German coming across the Saint-Laurent tonight #rammstein pic.twitter.com/x709In8xJr

Rammstein live from my place in Longueuil. pic.twitter.com/S1lKHFMeT5

The promoter Evenko has an agreement with Saint-Lambert, Montreal and Parc Drapeau that caps noise levels at 65 decibels.

According to Evenko, Sunday night's event did not appear to breach this agreement.

"Professionals in our team monitor the noise level in real time. To our knowledge, the limit allowed under the agreement was not exceeded last night," reads an emailed statement from the company.

The Societe du Parc Jean Drapeau confirmed it is analyzing the results of the sound levels recorded during the concert.

The agreement was established in 2020 as the result of a lawsuit filed by Saint-Lambert concerning noise at the park.