Expect a 'mixed bag' of precipitation this weekend: Environment Canada
A ‘mixed bag’ of precipitation could hit the Greater Montreal area this weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Snow is expected to start falling on Saturday evening, but it is “highly possible” that it will turn to freezing rain over areas near the Saint Lawrence River, before transforming to rain as the system travels farther south.
“Total snowfall amounts will vary depending on how the system evolves, but they could exceed 15 centimetres over areas north of the Saint Lawrence River,” Environment Canada warns. “Additionally, expected rainfall amounts should reach between 10 and 15 millimetres at this time.”
The agency notes road conditions could be dicey as there is still “much uncertainty” over how the weather could change over the next few days.
