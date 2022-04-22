Expect congestion if driving near the Anjou, Turcot or Saint-Pierre interchanges
Those planning on driving in and around Montreal this weekend should not that the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) near the Anjou interchange, the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) and the Saint-Pierre Interchange will be congested as major roadwork is planned.
METROPOLITAN EXPRESSWAY (A-40)
From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 11 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) eastbound between the Langelier Blvd. exit (78) and the Anjou Interchange.
- The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) westbound between the Highway 25 North exit (80-N) and the Langelier Blvd. entrance.
As a result, the following are default closures until 2 p.m. on Sunday:
- The Champ-d'Eau entrance.
- The Metropolitan Blvd. East service road between des Halles Ave. and des Galeries-d'Anjou Blvd.
- The service road between the interchange and du Champ-d'Eau St.
- The Louis-H.-La Fontaine Blvd. ramp to the Metropolitan West service road.
- In the Anjou interchange, the Metropolitan east ramps to Highway 25 north/Laval and Highway 25 south.
- The Highway 25 North and South ramps the Metropolitan West.
VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136) AND TUNNEL
From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- In the Turcot interchange, the Highway 20 ramp to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) east (downtown).
- The Ville-Marie Expressway R-136 eastbound between the Atwater Ave. exit (2) and the entrance to de la Cathédrale and Notre-Dame streets in the Ville-Marie Tunnel.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE
From Friday at 11:59 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Highway 20 eastbound ramp (exit 63) to Route-138 westbound / Honoré-Mercier Bridge.
As a result, the following is a default closure:
- The 1st Avenue / Montreal-Toronto Blvd. entrance for Route-138 West.
The following are partial closures as of 11 p.m.:
- One of three lanes on Highway 20 eastbound between the 1st Ave. exit (62) and the interchange.
- For the week of April 25 to 29, one of two lanes will remain closed on the ramp leading from Highway 20 east to Route 138 west.
SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE AND HIGHWAY 10 EAST
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- At the end of the bridge towards the South Shore, two of three lanes (left and centre) will be closed.
- In Brossard on Highway 10 eastbound, two of four lanes (right and centre) between the end of the bridge and Pelletier Blvd.
HIGHWAY 30 / MADELEINE-PARENT BRIDGE
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day, the following closures will be in effect:
- Highway 30 eastbound between exit 13 (A-30 west) and the Route-236 entrance (at km 22), including the Madeleine-Parent Bridge, spanning the Beauharnois Canal.
- Highway 30 westbound between exit 22 (R-236, chemin Saint-Louis, Saint-Étienne-de-Beauharnois) and Highway 530, including the Madeleine-Parent Bridge.
The following are default closures:
- Highway 530 east, at exit 9 (Pie-XII Boulevard, Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague).
- The Canal Rd. entrance for Highway 30 east.
EXPECTED CLOSURES
- In Candiac, one of two lanes on Highway 15 will be closed in both directions at the Montcalm overpass (Exit 44), from Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.
- In Montreal (Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie borough), one lane will be open on Sherbrooke St. between de Bordeaux St. and De Lorimier Ave., from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.
- On Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, Île Notre-Dame (except for the Casino via the Concorde Bridge) will not be accessible on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All work may be cancelled due to weather. For detours and more information, visit Mobility Montreal's website or its Facebook page.