Expect gridlock! Here's what roads will be closed in and around Montreal

Those planning on travelling in and around Montreal on the weekend may want to consider public transit or a bicycle to get around as there are a more than a few construction projects that will cause major road closures.

The following areas are best avoided if drivers don't want to be stuck in gridlock traffic in the sun.

VILLE MARIE EXPRESSWAY (ROUTE 136)

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

HEADING EAST

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) between exit 4 (A-10, Victoria Bridge, boulevard Robert-Bourassa, rue de la Montagne) and the entrance from Atateken Street, including both the Viger and Ville-Marie tunnels.

HEADING WEST

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) between the start of the motorway (Panet Street) and the entrance to Lucien-L'Allier Street, including both tunnels.

As a result, the following are default closures as of Friday at 11 p.m.:

The Pullman Boulevard entrance.

The Notre-Dame, de la Cathédrale and Robert-Bourassa entrances.

The entrances to l'Hôtel-de-Ville Avenue / Sanguinet Street and Saint-Antoine Street East.

TURCOT INTERCHANGE

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

The Highway 15 North and Highway 20 East ramps to the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) east (towards downtown).

From Friday at 11.30 p.m. to Saturday at 10 a.m.:

The Decarie Expressway (A-15) ramp to the Ville Marie Expressway (R-136) east (towards downtown).

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Kahnawake-bound bridge (R-138 west, upstream bridge). One lane will be open in each direction on the Montreal-bound side.

As a result, the Airlie Street entrance for Route 138 West will be closed.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Route 138 eastbound ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 westbound / airport.

BOULEVARD MONTREAL-TORONTO

From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the Montreal-Toronto Boulevard westbound will be completely closed, between Saint-Jacques and des Érables streets.

A partial closure of this span will be in effect until early June.

HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-H.-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

HEADING SOUTH

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 southbound, between exit 4 (Montréal / centre-ville) and the l'Île-Charron Street entrance, including the tunnel.

HEADING NORTH

Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 northbound, between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 west and the entrance from Notre-Dame east.

As a result, the following are default closures from 8.30 p.m.:

The Sherbrooke Street entrance.

The Tellier and des Futailles entrances; already closed (long-term).

The Route 132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 north.

The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

The Notre-Dame East entrance.

SOULIGNY AVENUE EAST

From Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), Souligny Avenue eastbound, between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand streets.

HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Pointe-Claire, on Highway 20 westbound, closure of exit 53 (Des Sources Boulevard).

HIGHWAY 440

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., the following will be closed:

The Curé-Labelle Boulevard entrance (R-117).

On Saturday, from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and on Sunday, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., one of three lanes will be closed on the eastbound portion of the highway between exit 19 (R-117, Chomedey Boulevard) and the next entrance.

As a result, exit 22 (A-15, boulevard Industriel) will be closed.

LAVIOLETTE BRIDGE (TROIS-RIVIÈRES)

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 11 a.m., two of four lanes will be closed, with only one open in each direction.

TO BE EXPECTED

On Highway 10 west at Brossard, exit 8 (R-134, boulevard Taschereau) will be closed from Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday, June 5 at 5 a.m.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Highway 40 will be completely closed to eastbound traffic, with one lane open in each direction between the Morgan Boulevard sector in Baie-D'Urfé and the Saint-Charles Boulevard entrance in Kirkland. Speed will be reduced throughout the worksite.

Until May 29, the Hickmore Street ramp to Highway 520 eastbound service road (Côte-de-Liesse Road) will be closed.

Since May 23 and for a period of around 13 weeks, work has been underway to repair the concrete slab and pave Highway 440 (Jean-Noël-Lavoie), between Route 117 (Curé-Labelle Boulevard) and Francis-Hughes Avenue, in Laval.

In Montreal (arr. Ville-Marie), two of three lanes on Viger Avenue will be closed at Saint-Hubert Street from Friday at 10 p.m. to June 2 at 5 p.m.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.