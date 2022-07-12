Expert advises ways to navigate troubling financial times

With rising inflation and fears of recession, many want to know how to handle their money.

Canadian Foundation for Economic Education President Gary Rabbior is trying to teach people how to make sound financial decisions.

"The reality is that we've had historically low interest rates, which means that borrowing has been relatively easy and cheap to do," he said. "At the same time as it's been a long time since we've had a recession."

He said many have developed a heavy debt load.

"It has put a lot of people nervous and on the edge," said Rabbior.

Rabbior said to set your own limits and stay within those. Just because a credit card company or mortgage broker says you're approved for a certain amount doesn't mean you should take it.

"Have debt targets that you know are reasonable and that you can carry," he said.

Rabbior recommends the following resources for those who are worried:

Watch the video above for Rabbior's full interview with CTV News anchor Mutsumi Takahashi