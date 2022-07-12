iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Expert advises ways to navigate troubling financial times

image.jpg

With rising inflation and fears of recession, many want to know how to handle their money.

Canadian Foundation for Economic Education President Gary Rabbior is trying to teach people how to make sound financial decisions. 

"The reality is that we've had historically low interest rates, which means that borrowing has been relatively easy and cheap to do," he said. "At the same time as it's been a long time since we've had a recession."

He said many have developed a heavy debt load.

"It has put a lot of people nervous and on the edge," said Rabbior.

Rabbior said to set your own limits and stay within those. Just because a credit card company or mortgage broker says you're approved for a certain amount doesn't mean you should take it.

"Have debt targets that you know are reasonable and that you can carry," he said.

Rabbior recommends the following resources for those who are worried:

Watch the video above for Rabbior's full interview with CTV News anchor Mutsumi Takahashi

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*