Experts analyzing stolen car that may be related to Montreal officer's assault

Police have set up a command post after a vehicle that may have been used by someone involved in the assault on a Montreal police (SPVM) officer last week was found Friday morning.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said on Friday that the red Hyundai Elantra is parked in front of 8490 Jean-Brillon St. in LaSalle.

The car, which police say had been stolen, will be analyzed over the next few hours by experts from the Laboratory of Forensic Sciences and Forensic Medicine (LSJML) in hopes of advancing the investigation into the assault on officer Sanjay Vig.

Montreal police major crime investigators are on site at a command post on Jean-Brillon St. in order to collect testimonies from people who may have seen the vehicle's movements.

Montrela police officers will also try to determine whether neighbourhood surveillance cameras were able to capture images of this car and the person who was driving it.

Chevrefils mentioned that results of analyses carried out on the car could possibly be available later in the day.

Police are looking for information about the red Hyundai Elantra (photographed here) that was allegedly stolen and used in the assault of an SPVM officer.

In a news conference Thursday, SPVM chief Sylvain Caron said that the police investigation into the assault in Parc-Extension was still underway.

Mamadi Fara Camara appeared in court last Friday on an attempted murder charge after allegedly disarming and injuring the officer. He was also charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, disarming a peace officer and unlawfully firing a firearm.

Charges were stayed on Wednesday evening after new evidence was uncovered involving Ministry of Transport surveillance footage. Camara, a 31-year-old PhD student and Uber driver, was promptly released.

The case sparked questions from the public on why charges were brought against Camara before all evidence was obtained by the courts.

On Friday afternoon, Quebec’s Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions released a statement in an attempt to clarify the process.

“In principle, the prosecutor should have a complete file when authorizing the laying of a charge,” read the statement. “However, it is not exceptional … for the prosecutor to lay charges even when the file is not complete.”

“This will be the case in particular when it is required to do so to protect the safety of the public and to ensure that the person arrested and detained appears [before the court] within the maximum period of 24 hours.”

In a news conference Thursday, Caron maintained that the 31-year-old man remained an important witness in this investigation, while affirming that there could be a third person who may have been involved in the incident.

FAMILY MEMBER SPEAKS OUT

In an interview with Haitian comedian Renzel Dashington on Instagram, Camara's niece Manty Keita claimed police hit Camara in the face and made his pregnant wife leave the house.

“They ransacked his house, they searched it from top to bottom. She is in an impossible state," alleged Keita, saying that Camara's wife went to her sister's house.

"He was wounded in the face when the police put him on the ground," Keita alleged.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. With files from CTV News reporters Amy Luft, Daniel J. Rowe, and Luca Caruso-Moro.