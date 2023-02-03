Explosion at Quebec rubber plant leaves man seriously injured

An employee was badly injured Friday following an explosion in a rubber manufacturing plant in l’Assomption.

The 66-year-old man suffered burns to at least 50 per cent of his body, according to Const. Sophie Légaré, a spokesperson for the Saint-Sulpice-L’Assomption police.

He was conscious when taken to hospital and is considered to be in serious condition.

The accident took place about 12:10 pm at the Elastomont plant on Industrie Street in L’Assomption, about 40 minutes northeast of Montreal.

The man was conducting some maintenance on a reservoir inside the building when there was an explosion, Légaré said.

Fellow employees quickly put out the flames.

Quebec’s workplace safety board, the CNESST, is investigating the incident.





