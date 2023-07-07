iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Explosion leads to fire in Baie D'Urfe industrial building


Incendie/fire - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

More than four dozen Montreal firefighters were called to an industrial area of Baie D'Urfe after an explosion.

The Montreal fire department (SIM) reported that at 2:10 p.m. a 911 call came in about an explosion in the roof of an industrial building on Clark Graham Avenue. near Morgan Boulevard in the West Island municipality.

SIM spokesperson Robert Rousseau said when the first unit left the station, they could see smoke from the building from a distance, and around 50 firefighters were called to the scene.

There were no injuries reported. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*