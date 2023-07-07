Explosion leads to fire in Baie D'Urfe industrial building

More than four dozen Montreal firefighters were called to an industrial area of Baie D'Urfe after an explosion.

The Montreal fire department (SIM) reported that at 2:10 p.m. a 911 call came in about an explosion in the roof of an industrial building on Clark Graham Avenue. near Morgan Boulevard in the West Island municipality.

SIM spokesperson Robert Rousseau said when the first unit left the station, they could see smoke from the building from a distance, and around 50 firefighters were called to the scene.

There were no injuries reported.