Bundle up: Extreme cold warning in effect as Arctic airmass hits Quebec

An “Arctic airmass and brisk winds” have initiated an extreme cold warning for many parts of Quebec to start the week.

Wind chill values in many communities are expected to be as cold as -38 degrees Celcius Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors and those without proper shelter,” the agency notes. “If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill elevate the risks to people’s health, causing complications like frostbite and hypothermia.

So far, Montreal has only seen its temperature drop to -20 C once this season, on Jan. 3 — and that temperature was recorded at night. Tuesday’s daytime high in Montreal will be close to -20 C, about 13 degrees below average.

Simon Legault, an Environment Canada meteorologist, said the last time Montreal saw this kind of extreme cold was four years ago. On Jan. 6, 2018, Montreal recorded a daytime high of -20 C.

Fortunately, the extreme cold will be brief. Tuesday will be the coldest day, and temperatures will bounce back for Wednesday as light snow moves in. The cold air mass is expected to return by the end of the week, and will linger into the first part of the weekend.