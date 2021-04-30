'Extremely unfortunate': vaccination appointments moved due to protest planned at Montreal's Olympic Stadium

Dozens of vaccination appointments are being rescheduled and moved to other clinics Saturday due to a protest being planned at the Oympic Stadium in Montreal.

The regional health authority said approximately 50 appointments are being moved to the morning at the Big O, one of the city's largest vaccination sites.

According to a Facebook event, the "Quebec Debout" groups is organizing a demonstration at noon at the stadium. A press release from the groups claims thousands of people are expected to "make history" in a protest against public health measures in the province that are aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The Montreal protest is one of several planned for May 1 throughout Quebc.

On Friday, Quebec's health minister, Christian Dube, said it was "extremely unfortunate" that appointments will have to be moved to other clinics to accommodate the people who are being affected.

Manif au Stade olympique : les rdv ont été condensés avant 10h et déplacés dans d’autres cliniques. Les équipes se sont réorganisées car on a la capacité.



C’est extrêmement dommage. On respecte le droit de manifester, mais vacciner est la priorité. On continue les opérations.

On Thursday, Quebec announced it is opening up its mass vaccination campaign to the general public in a gradual roll-out in the coming weeks.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.