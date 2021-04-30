iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

'Extremely unfortunate': vaccination appointments moved due to protest planned at Montreal's Olympic Stadium

image.jpeg

Dozens of vaccination appointments are being rescheduled and moved to other clinics Saturday due to a protest being planned at the Oympic Stadium in Montreal. 

The regional health authority said approximately 50 appointments are being moved to the morning at the Big O, one of the city's largest vaccination sites. 

According to a Facebook event, the "Quebec Debout" groups is organizing a demonstration at noon at the stadium. A press release from the groups claims thousands of people are expected to "make history" in a protest against public health measures in the province that are aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

The Montreal protest is one of several planned for May 1 throughout Quebc. 

On Friday, Quebec's health minister, Christian Dube, said it was "extremely unfortunate" that appointments will have to be moved to other clinics to accommodate the people who are being affected. 

Manif au Stade olympique : les rdv ont été condensés avant 10h et déplacés dans d’autres cliniques. Les équipes se sont réorganisées car on a la capacité.

C’est extrêmement dommage. On respecte le droit de manifester, mais vacciner est la priorité. On continue les opérations.

— Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) April 30, 2021

On Thursday, Quebec announced it is opening up its mass vaccination campaign to the general public in a gradual roll-out in the coming weeks. 

-- This is a developing story that will be updated. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error