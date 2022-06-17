F1 weekend kicks off in Montreal: Here's what you need to know

Grand Prix race fans old and new will be in and around Montreal this weekend wearing their finest Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull Racing gear, as ready to revel in the F1 race and all the festivities that come with it.

Here's the rundown of events at the Formula 1 AWS Grand Prix du Canada 2022 taking place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Île Notre-Dame in the middle of the Saint Lawrence River between Montreal and the South Shore:

Friday, June 17

Practice 1: 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Practice 2: 5 p.m.-6p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Team Pit Stop Practice: 11:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m.

Practice 3: 1 p.m.-2p.m.

Qualifying: 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Drivers Parade: 12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

RACE: 2 p.m.- 4 p.m.

CRESCENT STREET FESTIVAL

The centre of the Grand Prix action for those not at the race is Crescent St. in the heart of Montreal's downtown core.



Free live shows feature all weekend at the Labatt's Corona Stage at the corner of De Maisonneuve Blvd. and Crescent.

The rock band GCR will end Friday's lineup at 9 p.m.

DJ Jose and DJ Francis will start Saturday's entertainment at noon that will end with the Freddie James Project, again at 9 p.m.

For the complete schedule, click here.

There are also racing simulators, arcade games, and a collection of luxury sports cars ready for ogling.



Peel Street and St. Laurent Boulevard are also closed to cars so pedestrians can take advantage of terrasses, stands and shops open for business. Tens of thousands of people are expected to flood in.

ROADS CLOSED

Cyclists should note that their prime spot will be unavailable this weekend, and those heading downtown via car will be stuck in foot and sportscar traffic.



As a result of the race and downtown festivities, the following streets will be closed: