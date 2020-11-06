iHeartRadio
Faced with COVID-19 crunch, West Island group will fund food bank by selling vintage clothes

Demand for food banks is up much, much higher than usual, but community fundraising campaigns are dead in the water.

One West Island community organization has come up with a way, they hope, to work around that crunch and keep their shelves stocked through the winter.

On Rock Community Services is opening a thrift store on Saturday to help bolster the group's existing food bank -- the income from the store will help buy food and pay for other expenses. 

We are pleased to announce the opening of our new thrift store, Friperie Thriftit! Next Saturday, November 7, we will...

Posted by On Rock Community Services on  Sunday, 1 November 2020

They say Friperie Thriftit be a trendy-feeling consignment store and they're holding a grand opening to prove it.

A sneak peak at what we’ve been working on!

Posted by thriftitmtl on  Sunday, 13 September 2020

Watch the video above to take a sneak peek of the store and the funding model.

 

  

