Faced with losing their home, residents at a Montreal seniors' residence call for help

Just days after finding out their private senior’s home of more than 200 units will be turned into a regular apartment building, residents are calling for help.

Residents received a letter from the new owners letting them know that all the services — including an on-site nurse, a medical alarm system, and security — will be gone as of Aug. 1.

The building’s new ownership said the restaurant, bingo hall and computer room will also close.

“[I’m] angry and frustrated at the same time. This is not human to do that to us,” said Laurent Dube. who has lived there for two years.

Quebec solidaire MNA Manon Masse is demanding the government to do something.

“Imagine yourself at 75 years old, packing up your apartment,” said Masse. “It is unacceptable.”

If residents stay, their new rent will increase by three per cent.

According to the Quebec government, as long as the tenants receive advance notice, the situation is legal. In this case, the seniors were given six months.

But for residents like Constance Vaudrin, leaving won’t be easy.

“I’m 83 years old. I’ve lived here for five years. And I’m happy here,” she said.

A spokesperson for the new owners told CTV News that hydro, cable, and appliances will be included in the new leases, as they are in the current ones.