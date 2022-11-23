iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief


Longueuil Police Chief Fady Dagher. (CTV News)

Fady Dagher will be the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed.

Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.

An official announcement will be made Thursday afternoon at City Hall. 

Dagher, who holds a Master's degree in business administration from McGill University, has been the chief of police in Longueuil since February 2017 but he is no stranger to Montreal.

He has 25 years of experience working at the SPVM in various roles, including four years as assistant director of police from 2013 to 2017. He also served in other roles in Montreal, including inspector and commander.

A job posting for the new SPVM chief went online back in October, but the official search for the position started months earlier and included public consultations with 700 people and community groups who weighed in on the future of policing in Quebec's largest city.

The recommendations from those consultations included the need for better communication from the chief, transparency, and accountability. Attracting officers from more diverse backgrounds was also a request from the public.

On Montreal's South Shore, he led an effort in recent months to recruit more non-white police officers in his ranks on the Longueuil force in order to make the rank-and-file more representative of the community it serves.

Dagher, who was born and raised in the Ivory Coast, said in a 2021 interview with CTV News that the initiative was meant to build trust among youth and build bridges with minority communities.

This is a developing story. More to come. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*