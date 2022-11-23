Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief

Fady Dagher will be the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed.

Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.

An official announcement will be made Thursday afternoon at City Hall.

Dagher, who holds a Master's degree in business administration from McGill University, has been the chief of police in Longueuil since February 2017 but he is no stranger to Montreal.

He has 25 years of experience working at the SPVM in various roles, including four years as assistant director of police from 2013 to 2017. He also served in other roles in Montreal, including inspector and commander.

A job posting for the new SPVM chief went online back in October, but the official search for the position started months earlier and included public consultations with 700 people and community groups who weighed in on the future of policing in Quebec's largest city.

The recommendations from those consultations included the need for better communication from the chief, transparency, and accountability. Attracting officers from more diverse backgrounds was also a request from the public.

On Montreal's South Shore, he led an effort in recent months to recruit more non-white police officers in his ranks on the Longueuil force in order to make the rank-and-file more representative of the community it serves.

Dagher, who was born and raised in the Ivory Coast, said in a 2021 interview with CTV News that the initiative was meant to build trust among youth and build bridges with minority communities.

This is a developing story. More to come.