Family faces roadblock as they try to take elderly father home from Grace Dart care centre

The family of a man at the Grace Dart elder care residence has been trying for weeks to get him home and say they haven’t been allowed.

John Law moved into the long-term care facility (CHSLD) in late February, but since the COVID-19 outbreak, where at least 65 residents tested positive and a care worker died, his family has been trying to get him out.

“If the CHSLD is understaffed, why aren’t you letting family members bring a healthy patient home to quarantine and keep them out of danger. You're basically assigning my father a death sentence,” said his daughter, Adora Law, who has been pleading her case since April 14.

“The social worker said she would ask her boss, who would ask administration and then ask public health and the minister,” she said.

Adora said she has equipped her home and is ready to care for her father.

“I would be his primary caregiver. I have a medical bed set-up and a bath chair and a wheelchair if need be. Even a medical table and everything set-up. He is not infected now but we're prepared to quarantine for 14 days,” she said.

John Law’s roommate John Brkich, who is president of the user committee at the centre, said there are risks to taking home a family member.

“A person who takes a family member out can't bring him back until the end of the pandemic, okay? And secondly, there's a chance of losing his place here,” he said.

The decision can’t be taken lightly, said Quebec Health minister Danielle McCann.

“I don't know this particular case. What we know is that when somebody is in a CHSLD, it’s because he is needing some help from doctors and nurses and I don't know if they have some at home but...I would have to look at the particular case,” she said.

It’s a situation that has become more stressful for the Law family by the day.

“I understand that they are short-staffed and I'm ready to relieve them of the extra workload,” said Adora.

The regional health authority, CIUSSS-West has yet to respond to CTV News Montreal requests for information or an interview.