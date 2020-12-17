Family of Atikamekw man unsatisfied with redacted report on nurses' alleged racist threats

For George Herve Awashish's family, an investigation commissioned by a Chicoutimi hospital into their allegations of racist treatment has left more questions than answers.

His daughter, Kimberley Sikon Awashish, says that according to a partially redacted document that came out of the probe, investigators concluded her father's care before his death this fall was adequate.

They said there was no proof he'd been the victim of racist remarks -- contradicting the 53-year-old's version of events.

Awashish had said he'd heard nurses mocking him, saying that "an Indian was sleeping in the room" and that they should "inject him with toxic products and the problem will be solved... he doesn't walk anymore anyway."

Chicoutimi's regional health authorities wouldn't comment on the investigation, but Awashish's family is hoping their lawyer can get an unredacted copy of the investigation, as well as a coroner's inquest into the circumstances of his death.

In addition to speaking to his family, Awashish spoke to journalist Lela Savic of La Converse from his hospital bed.

"He seemed really upset by it," she told CTV.

"He told me you know, 'I'm a grandfather, I have grandkids'... he felt dehumanized, I think, and he didn't feel safe. That's what really struck me."

Awashish was so scared that he called his son and went to a hotel that night, despite still being very ill, his family said.

Nurses brought him back to the hospital.

The incident happened in early October, just days after another Atikamekw member, Joyce Equachan, died at the Joliette Hospital after being subject to racial slurs caught on video.

Awashish told his family he "cried like a baby" when he heard Equachan's story and that's what inspired him to come forward with his own, said his daughter.

He died in hospital a few days after that night.