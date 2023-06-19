Family of son who died during police call wants independent committee to review evidence

The family of Koray Kevin Celik is demanding the creation of an independent committee to review the evidence in the case of his death six years ago.

Celik died in 2017 during a police intervention at his home in Ile-Bizard.

The 28-year-old man was in crisis at the time and his parents called the police for help to stop him from driving.

He had consumed alcohol and medication prescribed by his dentist, according to a document prepared by the family's lawyers, and wanted to go get some sleeping pills.

During the police intervention, Koray died and subsequently Quebec's Bureau of Independent Investigation (BEI) looked into the way police responded.

No charges were laid against any of the officers but the family argued the BEI's work was biased and led to Quebec's Crown prosecution office, the DPCP, to decide not to lay charges.

"Bias by the authorities in favour of police officers, their prejudicial representation of our accounts of the killing and their complete disregard for our rights and emotions, deeply scar us," Koray's father, Cesur Celik, said on Monday at a press conference.

The Celik family sued the BEI. A judge found the investigative body was not impartial in the case and awarded the Celiks $30,000.

The family then refused to be part of a coroner's inquest into their son's death, presuming the process would be unfair. However, the findings supported the family's claims.

"The coroner's inquest evidence, not only revealed that Koray Kevin Celik had any weapon, he did not attack physically the police officers, he did not even try to," said Alexandre Popovic, who is with the Coalition against police repression and abuse.

The family members say they've lost confidence in the system and want an independent committee to review all the evidence, especially the use of police force, their lawyer explained.

"The DPCP is not infallible and errors can sometimes occur, especially when it comes to evaluating the work of police officers," said Virginie Dufresne-Lemire.

"The Celik family is requesting the establishment of an independent committee to review all of the evidence and make their recommendations regarding the indictment of one or more of the police officers involved in the death of Koray."

Laurence Guenette, who works with the League of Rights and Freedoms, says it's time for change.

"We need to put an end to the system of police investigating police. We need to put in place a system that is fair, independent and transparent, a system the public could trust," he said.

The Celiks want Quebec's justice minister to step in but Simon Jolin-Barrette refused to comment, saying the matter is still before the courts.

The BEI is appealing the $30,000 award to the Celik family.