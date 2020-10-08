Family upset loved one being moved out of seniors home to make room for short term care beds

Some families of loved ones at a Verdun CHSLD say they are concerned about plans to move out some residents to make room for more short term care beds.

"I was extremely upset - I could not talk when I got the news," said Elaine Fougère who contacted yourstory@cjad.com.

Fougère's husband is a cancer patient who's been at the CHSLD Champlain for the past ten months. She said she was told he and other residents will be moved to make room for 22 short term care patients.

Fougere said being in a Red Alert Zone now, it's risky for everyone in this pandemic, especially with vulnerable seniors being shuffled around.

"Like a garbage bag," said Fougère.

Jean-NIcolas Aubé, spokesman for the regional health agency responsible for the sector said the pandemic means a shortage of short term care beds. adding they are respecting public health guidelines.

`We know it`s not easy. Residents will either be able to move in the same building or in one of our establishments nearby," said Aubé.

At the CHSLD Champlain, there are 64 short term care beds, 158 long term care beds, and eight palliative care beds. Aubé said residents will be moved to their new home by mid-December.

Fougère said it's causing anxiety for everybody.

"It is (my husband's) second home and we were assured by the Royal Victoria (Hospital) staff and the social workers at the time which placed him there that it was going to be a lifetime end-of-life care and it's not," said Fougère.

"All the people (at the CHSLD) are in frail condition and they're putting all the elder caretakers and their families through this stress."