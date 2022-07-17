iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

'Far too soon': Quebec TV personality Nadege St-Phillippe has died

TVA presenter Nadège St-Philippe passed away on July 16, 2022.

Quebec TV personality and weather presenter Nadège St-Philippe passed away Saturday from cancer.

St-Philippe had been a presenter with TVA Nouvelles since 2006.

The outlet shared the tragic news of St-Philippe's passing Sunday morning.

"There are very few words to express the sadness we feel, Nadège will leave a very big void. We are losing a colleague who is very dear to us, but also a friend of the big family of TVA," reads a statement.

In March, Nadège took to Instagram to announce she had received her first round of chemotherapy in January and was in the process of returning to "professional activities."

In addition to her television work, Nadège owned a jewelry line and worked as a fitness coach.

Her death was followed by an outpouring of condolences on social media, including messages from Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

"Her presence brightened the times in Quebec and she will be missed," Legault wrote in a Tweet.

Quelle triste nouvelle. Sa présence éclairait le temps au Québec et elle nous manquera.

Mes pensées vont à sa famille, à ses proches et au groupe TVA. https://t.co/Jk2VEFupI7

— François Legault (@francoislegault) July 17, 2022

From Plante: "Here is a talented young woman who left us far too soon." 

Quelle triste nouvelle. Voilà une jeune femme talentueuse qui nous quitte beaucoup trop tôt. Mes pensées sont avec la famille de Nadège aujourd’hui. Mes profondes et sincères condoléances à tous ses proches. #polmtl https://t.co/NFPb3IHvTE

— Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) July 17, 2022
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*