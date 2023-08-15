iHeartRadio
Farewell, Complexe Bell: Habs' practice facility renamed CN Sports Complex


The Bell Sports Complex in Brossard, Que. has been renamed the CN Sports Complex, it was announced on Aug. 15, 2023. (Source: Canadian National Railway)

The Montreal Canadiens' training facility, currently known as the Bell Sports Complex will be renamed after the Canadian National Railway Company.

Signage for the CN Sports Complex (or Complexe sportif CN) will be updated in the following days to "reflect this new parternship," reads a Tuesday press release from the company.

"The Habs are a quintessential Montreal institution and as a Montreal-based company ourselves, we wanted to contribute to our hometown in a meaningful way," reads a statement from CN president and CEO Tracy Robinson.

The facility, located on Montreal's South Shore, was inaugerated in 2008, providing a practice space for the Habs distinct from the Bell Centre downtown.

It also hosts soccer and hockey games and serves as a space for community events.

