Fashion, films and Asian food! Here's what's happening in Montreal this weekend
Some of the summer's biggest festivals have come and gone, but the Montreal area is still hopping with activities for the final weekend of August.
From audiovisual experiences to fashion and design to cheap movies to Django Reinhardt appreciation, here are some of the events happening on the weekend.
Check out CJAD 800 Radio's What's on in Montreal page for more things to do in Montreal.
MUTEK FESTIVAL
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Quartier des Spectacles and other locations
Cost: Free and ticketed events.
Highlights: International electronic and digital festival. Audiovisual experiences, live music and digital works of art.
View full schedule here.View this post on Instagram
FESTIVAL MODE & DESIGN (M.A.D.)
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Place des Festivals
Cost: Free
Highlights: Celebration of fashion in Montreal's downtown core where models strut the catwalk in the open air at the Quartier des Spectacles.
View the full program here.
MONTREAL DJ FESTIVAL
Where: Parc Francois-Perrault
Cost: Free
Highlights: A day full of DJs, barbecue and dance at the park. Family friendly.
NATIONAL CINEMA DAY
When: Sunday
Where: Participating cinemas. Check list here
Cost: $4
Highlights: All shows, all formats, $4 per movie.
FESTIVAL DJANGO DE MONTREAL
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Cabaret Lion D'or, O Patro VYS and other locales
Cost: $30
Highlights: Concerts celebrating the legendary jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt.
View the full program here.
ASIAN NIGHT MARKET
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Sakura Garden and Place Sun-Yat-Sen
Cost: Free, bring cash for food.
Highlights: More than a bellyfull of sumptuous Asian food from food trucks in a picturesque lit park.
JACKALOPE MONTREAL
When: Friday-Sunday
Where: Olympic Park
Cost: Free
Highlights: A three-day skateboarding and bouldering competition with food trucks and pop-up shops.