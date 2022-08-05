iHeartRadio
Fatal collision between motorbike and car in Cap-Saint-Ignace, Que.

Surete du Quebec

An accident involving a motorbike and car claimed the life of a motorcyclist late Friday afternoon in Cap-Saint-Ignace, in Quebec's Chaudière-Appalaches region.

According to provincial police (SQ), a vehicle was stopped on Des Pionniers Rd. as it was about to turn. The driver of the motorbike, a man in his seventies, was behind the car and collided with it suddenly.

"The motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and was pinned under another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction," said SQ spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville.

He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

An SQ collision officer was on the scene to assess the accident.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Aug. 5, 2022.  

