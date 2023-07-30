iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Fatal Sunday on the water: two drown in separate incidents near Quebec City


(Source: Pexels.com)

 Two people drowned in separate accidents today, while police continue to look for a missing swimmer in a third incident.

A man in his 50s from Chateau-Richer, which sits about 25 kilometres east of Quebec City, died in the early afternoon after he was found unresponsive near a body of water.

Provincial police spokeswoman Camille Savoie says the victim was on a paddle board when he fell into the water, and resuscitation efforts failed to revive him.

At around the same time, a 91-year-old woman drowned in a swimming pool in the Loretteville area of Quebec City.

First responders tried to revive her with a defibrillator, but she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to search for a man in his 30s who disappeared after jumping into the Rouge River in the municipality of Huberdeau near Mont-Tremblant.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 30, 2023.
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*