Fatal swerve in Drummondville: alcohol and speed possibly involved

A driver lost his life in a road accident in Drummondville, in the Centre-du-Québec region.

The accident occurred shortly before midnight on Saturday night on Boulevard des Chutes.

According to the first findings, the man, who was alone in his vehicle, lost control of it in a curve.

“Unfortunately, the death of a 36-year-old man was noted at the scene by emergency services,” confirmed Sgt. Marythé Bolduc, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Sunday morning.

“A patroller specialized in collision investigation went to the scene last night to clarify the causes and circumstances. At first glance, alcohol and speed could have played a role in this collision,” said Bolduc.

The SQ investigation is ongoing.

-- This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on March 27, 2022.