Father kills two young children before taking his own life in Lower Laurentians: SQ

A father killed his two young children before taking his own life in the Lower Laurentians on Saturday, say Quebec provincial police (SQ).

Officers were called around 2 p.m. to a home on Patrick Street in the small community of Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, located in the MRC of Joliette, about 65 kilometres north of Montreal.

Three bodies were discovered on scene, said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard.

No further details were available as of Saturday evening.

The SQ's major crimes unit is investigating.