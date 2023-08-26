iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Father kills two young children before taking his own life in Lower Laurentians: SQ


image.jpg

A father killed his two young children before taking his own life in the Lower Laurentians on Saturday, say Quebec provincial police (SQ).

Officers were called around 2 p.m. to a home on Patrick Street in the small community of Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, located in the MRC of Joliette, about 65 kilometres north of Montreal.

Three bodies were discovered on scene, said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard.

No further details were available as of Saturday evening.

The SQ's major crimes unit is investigating.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*