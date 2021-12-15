iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Father of murdered Granby girl pleads guilty to forcible confinement

image.jpg

The father of a young girl in Granby who died after being abused has pleaded guilty to the charge of forcible confinement on Monday.

The decision was made public on Wednesday.

Following the plea, the Crown requested and obtained a conditional stay on the charge of criminal negligence causing death.

The forcible confinement charge is in relation to the fact that the seven-year-old was restrained by her father and stepmother with duct tape.

The stay of proceedings is conditional on a possible appeal. However, as provided in the procedural code, if there is no appeal or if the appeal is denied, the stay of proceedings becomes final.

The father's sentencing hearing is expected to take place on Jan. 7.

The Criminal Code provides for a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment in the case of forcible confinement.

The girl's stepmother was found guilty of second-degree murder and forcible confinement on Dec. 9 after an unusually short five-hour deliberation by the jury.

At her trial, the woman admitted that the couple duct taped the girl's body from head to toe on the morning of April 29.

Her sentencing hearing is expected to take place on Dec. 17.

She faces life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for a minimum of 10 years.

The identities of the two defendants cannot be released due to publication bans.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 15, 2021. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error