iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Father's Day Walk of Courage in Montreal supports men with prostate cancer

image.jpg

The annual Jean-Pagé Procure Walk of Courage was held Sunday in Montreal on Father's Day to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research.

CF Montreal players were among those who joined participants on Mount Royal for entertainment, music, beer and hot dogs.

"It's a very small walk, it's symbolic, but it's very family-oriented, it's festive, it's unifying, and it will do us good to see each other, to hug each other, to tell each other that we are there and that we support each other," said honorary president of the walk Isabelle Page.

Page's father suffered from the disease and created the event. After his death in 2019, "I decided to continue what my father started because I have two boys, and in my family, prostate cancer is present," said Page.

It was the first in-person walk in two years due to the pandemic.

This year, the event was also held remotely, as participants "from all over Quebec" were invited to connect via Zoom.

"The goal is to reach people from all over the region who will tell us who they are walking for and why, what connects them to the cause," said Page.

SUPPORTING PATIENTS

The good news is that when discovered early, prostate cancer can be kept under control, and there are many living in remission from prostate cancer who will not die from it, Page said.

However, "it's a cancer that is very sneaky, that has no or very few symptoms at the beginning and that quietly works its way inside and by the time it's caught too late may have already created other problems," said Page.

This is why Page also hopes that the walk will help raise awareness about the importance of screening.

"Men have their own way of living with the disease, it's in our genes, it's in our culture, that men must be strong and not show their vulnerability too much," she explained.

The Procure organization has a phone line available seven days a week, where health professionals can answer questions and offer support.

Procure is also involved in research, including a biobank that collects genetic data from 2,000 patients, "to try to get statistics, to get some more data about who is likely to get prostate cancer," Page said.

According to the latest figures from the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ), prostate cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in men. In 2019, it accounted for 18 per cent of diagnoses, while 5,283 patients contracted it.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 19, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*