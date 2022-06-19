Father's Day Walk of Courage in Montreal supports men with prostate cancer

The annual Jean-Pagé Procure Walk of Courage was held Sunday in Montreal on Father's Day to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research.

CF Montreal players were among those who joined participants on Mount Royal for entertainment, music, beer and hot dogs.

"It's a very small walk, it's symbolic, but it's very family-oriented, it's festive, it's unifying, and it will do us good to see each other, to hug each other, to tell each other that we are there and that we support each other," said honorary president of the walk Isabelle Page.

Page's father suffered from the disease and created the event. After his death in 2019, "I decided to continue what my father started because I have two boys, and in my family, prostate cancer is present," said Page.

It was the first in-person walk in two years due to the pandemic.

This year, the event was also held remotely, as participants "from all over Quebec" were invited to connect via Zoom.

"The goal is to reach people from all over the region who will tell us who they are walking for and why, what connects them to the cause," said Page.

SUPPORTING PATIENTS

The good news is that when discovered early, prostate cancer can be kept under control, and there are many living in remission from prostate cancer who will not die from it, Page said.

However, "it's a cancer that is very sneaky, that has no or very few symptoms at the beginning and that quietly works its way inside and by the time it's caught too late may have already created other problems," said Page.

This is why Page also hopes that the walk will help raise awareness about the importance of screening.

"Men have their own way of living with the disease, it's in our genes, it's in our culture, that men must be strong and not show their vulnerability too much," she explained.

The Procure organization has a phone line available seven days a week, where health professionals can answer questions and offer support.

Procure is also involved in research, including a biobank that collects genetic data from 2,000 patients, "to try to get statistics, to get some more data about who is likely to get prostate cancer," Page said.

According to the latest figures from the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ), prostate cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in men. In 2019, it accounted for 18 per cent of diagnoses, while 5,283 patients contracted it.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 19, 2022.