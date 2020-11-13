iHeartRadio
Father Walsh funeral to be held November 16

John

The funeral arrangements for Father John Walsh have been announced.

The Catholic Church says the ceremony will be held  next Monday at St. John Brébeuf Parish, where he had served as pastor for 10 years.

But because of COVID 19 restrictions participation will be by invitation only.
The service will be live streamed on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/mu9ryFQ8tpk 

A virtual interfaith memorial service will be live-streamed on Saturday November 14, at 7 p.m. 

It will be available at: https://funeraweb.tv/en/diffusions/athos/19641/wait

Father John died Monday after a suffering a heart attack.

He was 78 years old.

