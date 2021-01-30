iHeartRadio
Federal committee to discuss Pornhub and protection of privacy Monday

The Pornhub website is shown on a computer screen in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Pornhub says it has removed all content uploaded by non-verified users. The sex website faced accusations it hosted illegal content. The company, which is owned by Montreal-based Mindgeek, says it has suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by one of its content partners or members of its Model Program. THE CANADIAN PRESS

There is one item on the agenda for Monday's Ethics Committee meeting at the House of Commons in Ottawa Monday: Pornhub.

More specifically, the federal committee will discuss "Protection of Privacy and Reputation on Platforms such as Pornhub" Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Conservative MP Arnold Viersen posted the news on his Twitter page.

"Canada's Ethics Committee will investigate Pornhub & its online scourge of exploitation will be brought to light," he wrote. "We will ensure survivors are heard & MindGeek receives the full scrutiny it deserves."

The committee is co-chaired by Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan and Bloc Quebecois MP Marie-Helen Gaudreau, and made up of 11 Liberal, NDP, Bloc and Conservative members.

BREAKING: Monday Canada's Ethics Committee will investigate Pornhub & it's online scourge of exploitation will be brought to light. We will ensure survivors are heard & MindGeek receives the full scrutiny it deserves. @LailaMickelwait @NickKristof #cdnpoli https://t.co/Ph3nyl0WcR pic.twitter.com/N52SdL79lL

— Arnold Viersen, MP (@ArnoldViersen) January 29, 2021

