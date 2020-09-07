Federal government announces funding for three Quebec female-led businesses

The federal government will give funding for 38 women-led businesses, including three in the Centre-du-Quebec region.

The announcement was made by Canadian Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages Melanie Joly, along with Minister of Small Businesses and International Trade Mary Ng on Monday.

The three Quebec businesses are Soudex Metal, Kefiplant and Tiges 4 Saisons. Joly said the monetary support will come from Canada Economic Development and will allow female entrepreneurs to access expertise, develop business networks and strenthen their businesses' growth.

According to a survey by Femmessor Quebec, which brings together several regional organizations supporting female entrepreneurship, two out of three businesses led by women were at 50 per cent of their capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We salute their resilience and at the same time offer solutions,” said Joly, saying the projects “will allow companies to grow, innovate, develop and create jobs.”

Ng highlighted several obstacles to female entrepreneurship, including domestic burdens.

According to the CED, “only 16 per cent of Canadian small and medium-sized businesses are owned by women, while studies show that by promoting their economic participation, Canada could add up to $150 billion to its GDP.”