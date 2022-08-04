Federal government announces nearly $42 million in funding to prevent Quebec gun violence

Hours after Montreal police shot and killed a suspect they believe was responsible for a killing spree earlier this week, the federal public safety minister came to the city Thursday to announce new funding in the fight against gun violence in Quebec.

Minister Marco Mendicino announced the Canadian government is providing $41.8 million to the Quebec government under the Building Safer Communities Fund for local organizations across the province that work in prevention and intervention initiatives related to gun crime and street gangs.

"We all know that we cannot arrest our way of the problems that are in our streets and are in our communities and that's why ... we're zeroing in on the root causes of gun violence," Mendicino said, alongside Quebec's public safety minister Geneviève Guilbault and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez.

The announcement comes just hours after police fatally shot a gunman believed to be behind three apparently random killings that happened in the Montreal area over a 24 hours period.

Two men, aged 64 and 48, were killed 65 minutes apart in Montreal's Saint-Laurent and Ahuntsic-Cartierville boroughs Tuesday evening. Just over 24 hours later, a third man was gunned down on a street in Laval.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims and I represent myself a community in Toronto that has been impacted by gun violence," the minister said. "It is far too often the case that we come to know the members of the community who have been directly and profoundly impacted by gun violence. Also, in my capacity as the Minister of Public Safety, I've had the privilege to come to know some of the the the advocacy groups who represent victims who have been who have suffered indescribable loss."

The money will also help strengthen the provincial government's CENTAURE strategy to combat gun crime in Quebec.

-- This is a developing story. More to come.