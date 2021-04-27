iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Federal government tables bill to end strike at Port of Montreal

image.jpg

Federal Labour Minister Filomena Tassi tabled a bill Tuesday morning to end the strike by more than 1,000 workers at the Port of Montreal.

This is "an affront to all workers in the country," said Marc Ranger, Quebec Director of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents the Port of Montreal longshoremen.

The legislation to resume and maintain operations at the Port of Montreal will be debated late Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, CUPE's Quebec director maintains that it is the Maritime Employers Association that is responsible for the strike, by the choices it has made, and that it is the workers who are paying the price by this special bill.

The 1,150 longshoremen's union called an indefinite general strike at 7 a.m. Monday after the Maritime Employers Association changed the work schedules of the longshoremen. The union said it was prepared to call off the strike if the employers' association reversed its decision.

The parties were again called before mediators Monday morning.

.@FilomenaTassi, Minister of Labour, introduced Bill #C29 in the #HoC. pic.twitter.com/VtuD9ZMVrs

— In the Chamber (@HoCChamber) April 27, 2021

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2021. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error