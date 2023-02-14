Federal health transfers a 'cut-rate deal:' Quebec opposition

The agreement on health transfers demonstrates a "fiscal imbalance" between the federal and provincial governments, Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday — a charge quickly denied by the prime minister.

The issue of fiscal imbalance was supposed to have been resolved by an agreement between the Harper and Charest governments over a decade ago. But Legault argued that "obviously" there is once again a fiscal imbalance between the provinces and Ottawa.

"No, I don't agree," Prime Minster Justin Trudeau shot back in the afternoon.

"The provinces are now in a budget surplus situation for many of them, while we are still in deficit in the federal government."

Trudeau recalled that during the pandemic, his government invested $72 billion in health care, in addition to the "$40-45 billion it sends to the provinces every year."

The opposition in the National Assembly criticized Legault for accepting a "cut-rate deal," but all parties voted together in the House on Tuesday afternoon in favour of a motion by the Parti Québécois (PQ) denouncing the Trudeau government's "clearly inadequate offer."

The agreement reached last week totals an additional $46 billion from Ottawa over 10 years for the provinces. But Quebec only got an additional $1 billion per year of the $6 billion it was hoping to get from the federal government.

"It's not settled … so we do have a structural problem," said Legault in a press scrum before going to question period.

"We can see that there is obviously a fiscal imbalance … The population says: health is a priority. How can we accept that we send almost half of our taxes to Ottawa, but that the federal government funds only a quarter [of the system's costs] of health care? There's a problem there."

Legault admitted he is having a hard time getting his message across to citizens and said he hopes they will vote accordingly in the next federal election, namely by punishing the federal Liberal government.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Trudeau was able to get more than 38 MPs elected in the last federal election" out of 78 in Quebec, Legault said.

The provincial and territorial premiers said Monday that the offer was far from what they had asked for, but that new money could not be refused.

LIBERAL PARTY

In a press briefing at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Quebec Liberal Party interim leader Marc Tanguay said he was "extremely surprised" to see Quebec's "great resignation" on this issue.

"Even the federal government, I think, was surprised by the speed with which the agreement is signed, an agreement at a discount for the federal government," said Tanguay.

PARTI QUÉBÉCOIS

The PQ has tabled a motion in the Blue Room deploring the inadequacy of the funding, so that the entire National Assembly will present a united front to the federal government.

PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon blamed Legault for making Quebecers believe that it was possible to make gains in Canada.

"All he offers us is a few days where he is angry and then tries to bury these issues as if they had not happened. The truth is, if there's a $5 billion a year shortfall in the health-care system, we can't pretend the issue doesn't exist."

According to St-Pierre Plamondon, the outcome of these negotiations demonstrates that a common front of provinces and the Council of the Federation is not working and that they are powerless.

QUÉBEC SOLIDAIRE

"In my book, it has a name, and it's called a failure. A failure that digs a $5-billion hole in Quebec's budget," said Quebec solidaire (QS) co-spokesperson Manon Massé at a press scrum in Quebec City.

She demanded that the government make a "firm commitment" not to cut funding for public services "to fill the hole" in its next budget, which is expected to be tabled in March.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 14, 2023.