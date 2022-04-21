iHeartRadio
Federal minister moving forward with ultimatum for Quebec on caribou

image.png

The day after the deadline for his ultimatum to Quebec City on the protection of woodland caribou, federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will begin the process of adopting an order-in-council to limit the decline of this threatened species.

Although he said his preference is to reach an agreement with Francois Legault's CAQ government, Guilbeault says he is obliged to do so.

"Since there is no longer an agreement and so far no willingness on the part of the Quebec government, I must proceed with all the steps that will lead to the adoption of a decree by the cabinet," he said at an announcement Thursday in Laval on a new ecological corridors program.

In a letter dated April 8, Guilbeault gave Quebec Minister of Forests, Wildlife and Parks, Pierre Dufour, until April 20 to submit his plan to protect the caribou and its habitat.

If the plan was deemed insufficient, Guilbeault said he would recommend that cabinet use the provisions of the Species at Risk Act to put measures in place to protect caribou habitat in Quebec.

"The door is still open if the Quebec government wants to come to an agreement with us, but I will not stop the procedures for the adoption of the decree until the Quebec government has proposed something concrete," said Guilbeault.

He said discussions have taken place between the two parties, but in his view these "negotiations are not concrete proposals for habitat protection."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 21, 2022.

