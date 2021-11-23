Federal ministers throw the ball back to Quebec City on handguns

Cabinet ministers in the Trudeau government seem annoyed by the criticism they've received from the Quebec government and the City of Montreal since the Nov. 14 killing of Thomas Trudel, the 16-year-old teenager killed in Montreal.

On Monday, Mayor Valérie Plante and Premier François Legault once again called on Ottawa to better manage the handgun problem.

On Tuesday morning, upon their arrival at a cabinet meeting in Ottawa, Mélanie Joly and Pablo Rodriguez recalled that Quebec City had asked for the power to control these weapons, a request to which the federal government agreed.

Ottawa had initially proposed transferring this power to the municipalities. The municipalities denounced the idea. In Quebec City, the National Assembly unanimously called for provincial control of handguns.

Justin Trudeau, during the federal election campaign, promised that this power would be transferred to the provinces. He also promised $1 billion to help the provinces implement better handgun control.

Minister Joly on Tuesday morning said Quebecers expect all governments to work together to manage the problem, rather than throwing the ball around. Minister Rodriguez offered the same argument, recalling his party's commitment and the $1 billion offered to the provinces.

