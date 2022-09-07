Federal officials tight-lipped on large police operation in Montreal suburb

Federal officials are remaining tight-lipped about a law enforcement operation that involved a large police presence with heavily armed officers inside a home in a Montreal-area neighbourhood on Tuesday.

CTV News went inside the home in Terrbonne, a suburb north of Montreal, the following day and found a grisly scene, including broken glass and what appeared to be blood stains.

Witnesses of the police operation said they saw a drone fly into the house at one point on Tuesday and heard three loud bangs around 4 p.m.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said they requested the assistance of the RCMP's emergency response team to arrest the wanted person.

Multiple attempts by CTV to obtain more information from federal officials about the operation were unsuccessful. The CBSA refused to provide further details, saying in a statement that, "As this is an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

Neighbours said they were shocked to see such a heavy police presence on their street.

"The two streets were blocked off, there were police officers, there were armoured trucks," said Francine Audette, who lives on the street.

Another resident, Mathieu Toupin, said officers announced over a megaphone for someone to come out of the home with their hands on their head.

"After 10 minutes they broke down the doors," he said, adding that police threw what sounded like sound and flash bombs into the home.

The owner of the apartment told CTV she rented the home to a male tenant on a short-term lease since June and was notified by a neighbour that police were on the scene Tuesday afternoon. She said she never met the tenant in person and only communicated with him via text messages.

With files from CTV Montreal's Luca Caruso-Moro