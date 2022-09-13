iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Federal riding in Gaspe should not be eliminated, argues Blanchet at public hearing

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet responds to a question as he speaks with reporters before Question Period, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is asking the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission not to eliminate a riding in the Gaspé region.

He says this is important in order to preserve the political weight of the region.

Blanchet testified at the commission's public hearing on Tuesday in Montreal to defend the riding of Avignon-La Métis-Matane-Matapédia.

He pleaded that no single criterion should determine the survival of a riding -- otherwise, there would be no need for a commission to make such decisions.

"If we just apply a statistical criterion, we fall into a vicious cycle of 'the fewer people, the less weight and the less weight, the fewer people,'" he argued.

He also asked that the boundaries of the Municipalités régionales de comté (MRC) be respected as institutions represented by elected officials.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*