Feds appeal ruling to compensate First Nations children

By Sarah Turnbull

OTTAWA — The federal government will appeal a Federal Court decision to uphold a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) order requiring Ottawa to pay out billions of dollars to First Nations children.

Last month, Federal Court Justice Paul Favel decided that Ottawa had failed to demonstrate that the tribunal’s ruling to compel the government to compensate every First Nations child unnecessarily removed from their home since 2006 was unreasonable.

The case will now move to the Federal Court of Appeal.

In 2019, the tribunal argued Ottawa had “willfully and recklessly” discriminated against First Nations children living on reserve by underfunding child and family services. This led to children being taken from their communities and put into state programs.

It asks that Ottawa pay $40,000, the maximum the tribunal can award, to each child as well as their parents and grandparents.

The government won’t appeal a second CHRT ruling that expands on Jordan’s Principle – a legal requirement of the federal government to provide necessary services to children, should intergovernmental disputes get in the way of proper funding.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted that a decision would be coming down the pipe, and reinforced that the government will still compensate First Nations children.

“We are committed to compensating Indigenous people who were harmed as children in child and family services. And further, we are committed to working with partners to end this harmful system and to make sure that kids at risk get to stay in their communities, in their culture, and be cared for by their communities. That is the path forward on reconciliation and that is what we are pledged to do,” he said speaking in Holland.

Pam Palmater, Mi’kmaw lawyer and chair in Indigenous governance at Ryerson University, reacted to the decision.

“It's just so incredulous. I mean, everything that this prime minister has said, ‘there's no relationship more important and of course we're going to compensate these kids,’ and during the election campaign, ‘we're not fighting kids in court’…yet here we are,’” she said on CTV News Channel.

“There wouldn’t even be this compensation order had Canada just complied with the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal years ago to stop the discrimination against First Nations Kids.”

In terms of next steps, Palmater says, “apparently we’re going to court again.”