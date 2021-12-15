iHeartRadio
Feds formally advise against international travel amid COVID-19 case surge

The federal government is again advising against non-essential foreign travel as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and the threat of the Omicron variant of concern mounts.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos made the announcement Wednesday in a joint press conference with other ministers and public health officials.

“To those who are planning to travel, I say very clearly, now is not the time to travel. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant on a global scale makes us fear the worst for Canadians that may think of travelling,” he said.

Duclos said the travel measure will be in place for four weeks, at which point the government will reassess the epidemiological situation.

“We know that this may sound very drastic to many listening, but we must avoid overloading out hospital system and our health-care workers,” he said.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Monday there is community transmission of the Omicron variant in Canada and cases have the potential to “rapidly escalate.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada reported last Friday that should Omicron spread continue at its current rate, Canadians could expect to see 12,000 cases a day by mid-January.

