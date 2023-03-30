Feeding white-tailed deer now prohibited in Quebec

A new regulation that comes into effect Thursday in Quebec prohibits the feeding of white-tailed deer outside of hunting season, from Dec. 1 to Aug. 31, except on l'île d'Anticosti.

The Quebec government said that despite people's good will, feeding a deer can cause serious health problems, including energy imbalance, diarrhea, bloating and also inflammation that can lead to rapid death.

The authorities add that healthy deer are sometimes found dead in winter, with their stomachs full of unsuitable food.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 30, 2023