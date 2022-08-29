iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Feels like 40: Montreal heat warning with thunderstorm watches

image.jpg

As anyone who's been outside of an air-conditioned room has noticed, it is very hot in and around Montreal.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a heat warning as humidex values of 40 degrees Celsius will continue on the island of Montreal, in Laval, and other areas.

"Tuesday, the humidity and the feeling of discomfort will remain present with humidex values between 35 and 38; a cold front will bring back seasonal temperatures on Wednesday," Environment Canada writes in its warning.

There is a risk of thunderstorms in Montreal on Monday night and Tuesday in the morning and afternoon.

Thunderstorm outlook valid tonight and tuesday for southern Quebec #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/InAOWOhO49

— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) August 29, 2022

The temperature is forecast to drop to around 22 degrees on Wednesday.

Heat warnings are also in effect in Lanaudiere, Lachute-Saint-Jerome, and Richelieu Valley-Saint-Hyacinthe.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect in Gatineau, the Laurentians, Mont-Laurier, Mont-Tremblant Park, Parent-Gouin-Reservoir, Pontiac and Upper Gatineau-Lievre-Papineau. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*