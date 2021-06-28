Feels Like '93: Annakin Slayd releases new playoff anthem ahead of Game 1 of Stanley Cup finals

As Stanley Cup fever sweeps over the city, notable hip hop artist Annakin Slayd has dropped a new track to get everybody in the hockey spirit.

The Montreal-based artist released an updated version of Feels Like ‘93 just in time for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

On the heels of his previous Habs-inspired track, the latest single, written by Andreas Farrar and Jean-Michel Simard, features vocals by singer Tiffany Pontes singing lyrics like, “I believe it was meant to be, feels a little like ‘93.”

Slayd told CTV News he re-recorded the song with live guitar and drums for a complete 2021 refresh, and said it's by happy circumstance that there are similarities between the team's performance 28 years ago.

"It’s kind of serendipitous in a way that not only are the Habs in the Stanley Cup final but there are these similarities that make the song more appropriate and I had no choice but to make it," he said Monday evening.

The song, which premiered on TSN 690 Monday evening, appears to be a hit with many Habs fans, some of whom say it gives them “goosebumps.”

The emotion right now!

I remember 93. And you just made me cry. I didn't think I would.

Dude, I'm proud to be a Habs die-hard. I'm proud to be a Montrealer. And I'm proud to say you're from MY city! #GoHabsGo fans are the greatest on the planet!!

Totally mind blowing!!! ��❤️�� #Goosebumps #GoHabsGo

Oh god! Thank you @AnnakinSlayd for all the emotions you gave to us!!! #GoHabsGo ����❤️

Well this made me cry tears of joy and happiness. Amazing work man.

Omg! I’m crying. This is amazing. So perfect.

Let's goooo!! Thank you bro & Go Habs Go ��⚪��

