Felix Auger-Aliassime could play two matches against Australia in Sunday's Davis Cup final

As was the case in Saturday's semifinal against Italy, Felix Auger-Aliassime could be called upon to take the court twice as Canada seeks to defeat Australia and win Davis Cup glory for the first time in its history on Sunday in Malaga, Spain.

As expected, Auger-Aliassime's name appears in the second singles match against Alex De Minaur. This match will follow Ontario's Denis Shapovalov and Thanasi Kokkinakis.

However, captain Frank Dancevic has also selected the 22-year-old Montrealer to team up with Vasek Pospisil if a decisive doubles match is needed after the two singles matches.

In that case, Auger-Aliassime and Pospisil would face the Australian tandem of Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson.

In Saturday's decisive doubles match, Auger-Aliassime and Pospisil combined to defeat Italy's Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini 7-6(2), 7-5.

In doing so, Canada reached the final round of the Davis Cup Finals for the second time in its history.

In 2019, they lost to Spain.

Auger-Aliassime and De Minaur will be meeting for the second time in their careers. Last August, in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters 1000, Auger-Aliassime won easily in 78 minutes, 6-3, 6-2.

Shapovalov and Kokkinakis will meet for the first time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 27, 2022.