Felix Auger-Aliassime knocks off number-four seed Zverev at Wimbledon

Montrealer Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his impressive run at Wimbledon on Monday when he beat No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in five sets.

The No. 16 seed won the first two sets (6-4, 7-6 (6)) before dropping two to the German (3-6, 3-6). Auger-Aliassime settled down in the fifth, however, and jumped to a 3-2 lead in the fifth set.

The 20-year-old held strong in the set and booked his first ever date in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon joining fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

"It's unbelievable," Auger-Aliassime said. "I'm a normal guy from Montreal, Canada, and here I am. Surely the best victory of my life."

It's the first time two Canadians have ever reached the quarterfinals of a major Grand Slam.

Auger-Aliassime will face Italian Matteo Berrettini, while Shapovalov will take on Russian Karen Khachanov.