Felix Auger-Aliassime moves on after Kyrgios pulls out at Wimbledon

Felix Auger Aliassime moved on to the fourth round of Wimbledon after Nick Kyrgios left the match with an injury in the third set.

Kyrgios won the first set 6-2 against the Montrealer befor Auger-Aliassime bounced back and won the second set 6-1.

Kyrgios then limped off the court without starting the third set.

He appeared to struggle with an abdominal injury and told a trainer he couldn't serve properly and was worried about tearing a muscle.

"It's getting worse and worse," Kyrgios said. "I'm trying but I can't even ... I can't serve anymore. I can't do it."

The Australian is also playing mixed doubles with Venus Williams.

The men's singles started on a more light-hearted note when Kyrgios stepped onto the court only to realize he left his grass-court shoes in the locker room.

His mishap forced the two players to stand around for a couple of minutes before they could start their warmup.

"The one day I thought I was being a professional," Kyrgios joked.

A Wimbledon employee reunited him with the right shoes.

Rest up, @NickKyrgios - look forward to having you back next year ��#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/WURhj58ErR

Australia's Nick Kyrgios falls during the men's singles third round match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

-- with files from the Canadian Press.