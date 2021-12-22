iHeartRadio
Felix Auger-Aliassime Named Tennis Canada Male Player of the Year

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns to John Isner during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime completed a hat trick Wednesday courtesy of Tennis Canada when he was named men's player of the year, singles player of the year and most improved player.

The honours came 24 hours after fellow Quebecer Leylah Annie Fernandez received the same awards on the women's side.

Auger-Aliassime, who is 21 years old, earned the Tennis Canada Player of the Year and Singles Player of the Year titles for the first time.

This is the second time he has received the Most Improved Player award.

The Quebecer, who started the season ranked 21st in the world, finished the year ranked 11th.

In addition to reaching the semifinals of the U.S. Open, Auger-Aliassime also reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Open. He also reached the finals of two tournaments, Stuttgart and Melbourne 2.

Auger-Aliassime ended the season with a record of 38 wins and 24 losses and defeated top 10 players including Alexander Zverev and Roger Federer, who were ranked sixth and eighth respectively.

The other Tennis Canada Excellence Awards in the men's categories went to Denis Shapovalov (doubles) and Quebec's Jaden Weekes (junior), who hails from LaSalle. 

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 22, 2021.

